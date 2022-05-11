Morning news brief: Bill Gates contracts Covid, Musk on Trump's Twitter ban, and more

To get your day started, here are some stories.

Bill Gates has tested positive for COVID-19. He said that he is experiencing 'mild symptoms'. Musk has said he will 'reverse' Twitter ban on Trump. Woman has got 30-year jail for aggravated homicide on suffering miscarriage in El Salvador. Iron Age complex has been found under house in Turkey village, said study.



Bill Gates tests positive for COVID-19, says experiencing 'mild symptoms'

Bill Gates, a co-founder of Microsoft, said on Tuesday that he has tested positive with COVID-19 and is suffering from minor symptoms.

Musk says he will 'reverse' Twitter ban on Trump

Elon Musk said on Tuesday that he would reverse Twitter's ban on former US President Donald Trump.

Is US watching? Woman gets 30-year jail for aggravated homicide on suffering miscarriage in El Salvador

For suffering a miscarriage, a woman has been jailed for 30 years in El Salvador, said media reports.

Major discovery: Iron Age complex found under house in Turkey village, says study

In a major discovery, an underground Iron Age complex has been found in Turkey, media reports said.

Watch: WHO slams China's zero covid-19 policy, says it affects 'human rights'



