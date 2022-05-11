Morning news brief: Bill Gates contracts Covid, Musk on Trump's Twitter ban, and more

WION Web Team
New Delhi Updated: May 11, 2022, 09:39 AM(IST)

Morning brief Photograph:( WION Web Team )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Good morning! Start your day with WION's daily news brief

To get your day started, here are some stories.

Bill Gates has tested positive for COVID-19. He said that he is experiencing 'mild symptoms'. Musk has said he will 'reverse' Twitter ban on Trump. Woman has got 30-year jail for aggravated homicide on suffering miscarriage in El Salvador. Iron Age complex has been found under house in Turkey village, said study.
 

Bill Gates tests positive for COVID-19, says experiencing 'mild symptoms'

Brief 2

Bill Gates, a co-founder of Microsoft, said on Tuesday that he has tested positive with COVID-19 and is suffering from minor symptoms.

 

Musk says he will 'reverse' Twitter ban on Trump

Brief 3

Elon Musk said on Tuesday that he would reverse Twitter's ban on former US President Donald Trump.

 

Is US watching? Woman gets 30-year jail for aggravated homicide on suffering miscarriage in El Salvador

Brief 2

For suffering a miscarriage, a woman has been jailed for 30 years in El Salvador, said media reports.  

 

Major discovery: Iron Age complex found under house in Turkey village, says study

Brief 4

In a major discovery, an underground Iron Age complex has been found in Turkey, media reports said.   

 

Watch: WHO slams China's zero covid-19 policy, says it affects 'human rights'

×

 


  

Read in App