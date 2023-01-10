Morning news brief: Biden holds discussion with Mexican Prez, UK fails satellite launch attempt, and more

US President Joe Biden met with his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday and the top of his agenda was illegal migration and drugs. In other news, the ban on use of TikTok on government-owned and managed devices widened in the US with New Jersey and Ohio joining other states in blocking the popular video app on Monday. Finally, Virgin Orbit reported an “anomaly” in its rocket on Tuesday that stopped it from reaching orbit, ending Britain's attempt to become the first European country to launch a satellite into space.

Biden is in Mexico for the first time as president where he was scheduled to meet Lopez Obrador and also hold three-way talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at what is dubbed the "Three Amigos" summit. The two reaffirmed their commitment to using "innovative approaches" to deal with irregular migration, the White House said in a readout.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat, said that he was also banning software vendors, products, and services from more than a dozen vendors including Huawei, Hikvision, Tencent Holdings LTD, ZTE Corporation and Kaspersky Lab.

Virgin's LauncherOne rocket was carried under the wing of a customised Boeing 747 dubbed "Cosmic Girl" for the "horizontal launch" mission, which departed from the seaside town of Newquay in southwest England. The rocket was later released over the Atlantic Ocean, as per Reuters.

A humpback whale about 30 feet long washed up at the Jersey shore this weekend, concerning the residents and environmentalists. The Atlantic City official said that the whale was discovered on the beach near South Mississippi Avenue on Saturday, only a few blocks away from where a previous whale washed ashore. This is the third such occurrence in a month.