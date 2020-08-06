Morning news brief: Beirut blast death toll climbs to 135, Facebook removes Trump post and more

Beirut blasts death toll climbs to at least 135; three-day mourning declared

Lebanon Prime Minister Hassan Diab has declared three days of mourning from Thursday as the death toll in the blasts in Beirut rose to at least 135.

Facebook, Twitter remove Trump post over 'false' coronavirus claims

Facebook has removed a video post by US President Donald Trump in which he contended that children are "almost immune" to the coronavirus.

US offers $10 million reward against election interference

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday offered a $10 million reward aimed at preventing foreign interference in the November presidential election.

South China Sea should not be wrestling ground for international politics, says China

The South China Sea is a shared home for countries in the region and should not be a wrestling ground for international politics, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Wednesday in an exclusive interview with Xinhua News Agency.