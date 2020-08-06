South China Sea should not be wrestling ground for international politics, says China

The South China Sea is a shared home for countries in the region and should not be a wrestling ground for international politics, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Wednesday in an exclusive interview with Xinhua News Agency.

In his recent statement, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo dismissed China's sovereign rights and interests in the South China Sea.

China believes the US has significantly stepped up its intervention in the South China Sea as it recently conducted "dual-carrier operations" there, along with increasing the number military vessels and aircraft on reconnaissance missions aimed at China.

According to Wang "the US has recently taken a number of provocative actions in the South China Sea," and starting a "diplomatic war" does not prove the strength of the United States, but rather exposes its increasing lack of confidence.

China will continue efforts with other littoral countries to maintain the peace and advance the development of the South China Sea, Wang said.

"The South China Sea is the shared home for the countries in the region. It should not be a wrestling ground for international politics. Facts have proved that settling disputes through dialogue is the right way that best serves the interests of regional countries, and countries in the region have a shared responsibility to keep the South China Sea peaceful and stable," said Wang.

"China is prepared to strengthen maritime cooperation with other littoral countries, deepen mutual security confidence, and advance joint development, so as to make the South China Sea a sea of peace, friendship and cooperation," he added.

Speaking about the US government's recent closure of the Chinese Consulate General in Houston, Texas, Wang noted that it was like closing a window on mutual understanding between the two countries and their peoples.

China's countermeasure, the closure of the U.S. Consulate General in Chengdu, is legitimate, justified and lawful, and it fully conforms to diplomatic norms, Wang added.