Morning news brief: After EU bans Russian oil imports, prices jump, and more

In order to reprimand Russia over the Ukraine war, European Union (EU) leaders have finally decided to cut 90 per cent of oil imports from Moscow. Within a week of the Texas school shooting that shook America, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a proposed freeze on handgun ownership.
After EU bans Russian oil imports, prices jump in early Asian trade
The ban will be implemented by the end of the year. But the move seems to have triggered a spike in the prices of the commodity. The price of oil witnessed a hike in early Asian trade on Tuesday, media reports said.
Canada: Within week of Texas shootout, Justin Trudeau proposes handgun freeze
Trudeau's bill will have to be passed by the parliament. Ruling Liberals are currently holding minority of seats.
Hurricane Agatha: Pacific season’s first hurricane makes landfall in Mexico
Bringing torrential rains and the threat of flooding as the first named storm in the eastern Pacific this year, Hurricane Agatha plowed into beach resorts on Mexico's southern Pacific coast.
