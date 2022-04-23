Morning news brief: 33 killed, 43 injured in Afghanistan blast, and more

To get your day started, here are some stories.

Task is to establish full control over Donbas and southern Ukraine, said Russia. In blast, 33 killed and 43 injured at a mosque in Kunduz province of Afghanistan. Over seven in 10 people in England had COVID-19, said study. New rare species of crown jellyfish has been found in Monterey Bay by scientists in the US.

Task is to establish full control over Donbas and southern Ukraine: Russia

Russia said it intends to establish "full control over the Donbas and southern Ukraine" while claiming to has "liberated" Mariupol.

In blast, 33 killed, 43 injured at mosque in Kunduz province of Afghanistan

In a bomb blast at a mosque, around 33 people have been killed and 43 others injured in Kunduz province of Afghanistan, said chief spokesman of Taliban-led caretaker government Zabihullah Mujahid.

Over seven in 10 people in England had COVID-19: Study

According to Britain's Office of National Statistics (ONS), over seven out of ten people in England have had COVID-19 since the pandemic began in 2020.

Watch: New rare species of crown jellyfish found in Monterey Bay by scientists in US

In Monterey Bay area of the US, a new rare species of crown jellyfish has been found by scientists. What is special about it is that it looks like a scarlet alien saucer.

Watch: French Elections 2022: Last leg of campaigning concludes