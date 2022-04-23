In another blast, 33 killed, 43 injured at mosque in Kunduz province of Afghanistan, says Taliban official

In a bomb blast at a mosque, around 33 people have been killed and 43 others injured in Kunduz province of Afghanistan, said chief spokesman of Taliban-led caretaker government Zabihullah Mujahid.

At around 2:30 pm, the explosion occurred in Mullah Sikandar mosque in Imam Sahib, a witness told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

After Friday prayers, when some worshippers were ritualising Zikr, which is a special religious practice during the holy month of Ramzan, the explosion happened.

On social media, the spokesman wrote, "We are saddened to learn that an explosion took place in Imam Sahib district of Kunduz province this afternoon. As a result, 33 villagers, including several children, were killed and 43 were wounded."

While criticising the blast, Mujahid said the culprits will be brought to justice, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the incident, the building was severely damaged but the type of the blast was not clear immediately.

Another explosion happened in Police District 7 of the national capital, Kabul. In the roadside blast, one person was wounded, an IANS report said citing security source.

For the attacks, no group has claimed responsibility till now.

"This week's tragic events are a painful reminder of the insecurity and dangers facing the Afghan people daily. The indiscriminate use of improvised explosive devices, which has already caused more than a hundred civilian casualties this week, is unacceptable and must cease immediately," UN Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov told ANI.

