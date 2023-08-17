Morning brief: Zelensky hails first cargo ship in Black Sea since end of grain deal, and more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday (August 16) hailed the departure of the first cargo ship to Ukraine's southern port of Odesa. Zelensky said on social media: "Ukraine has just made an important step toward restoring the freedom of navigation in the Black Sea."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday (August 16) hailed the departure of the first cargo ship to Ukraine's southern port of Odesa, which happened despite Russian warnings that its navy could target ships utilising the Black Sea export hubs.

On Tenerife, one of the Spanish Canary Islands, a forest fire started on Wednesday (August 16). As quoted by news agencies, the officials said that around 250 firefighters are battling the wildfire raging "out of control" that forced road closures and the evacuation of five villages.

US State Department called on the authorities in Pakistan seeking efforts to restore calm after a charged mob of around 7,000 people stormed a Christian colony in the Jaranwala Tehsil of Faisalabad district on Wednesday morning.

Herman Andaya, Maui's emergency management chief on Wednesday (August 17) defended the agency's decision to not sound sirens during last week's deadly wildfire. Questions are now being raised whether sounding sirens might have saved lives.