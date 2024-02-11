Morning brief: US trying to threaten India-Russia relationship, says Russian envoy, and more

Russia's envoy to India Denis Alipov said on Saturday (Feb 10) that the US was making attempts to threaten Moscow's relationship with New Delhi via sanctions. "In India, Russia enjoys a solid reputation as a reliable, sincere, well-intentioned, time-tested friend," Alipov told the news agency RT and highlighted that the two countries never meddle in each other's domestic affairs.

Russian envoy to India, Denis Alipov on Saturday (Feb 10) stated that the United States was making attempts to threaten Moscow's relationship with New Delhi via sanctions even though his country continues to be India's "reliable and time-tested friend".

Taiwan said on Sunday (Feb 11) that it detected eight more Chinese balloons crossing the Taiwan Strait in the last 24 hours. Taiwan's defence ministry said that five of these eight balloons flew directly over the island. The balloons were spotted at an altitude of 12,000 to 35,000 feet, the news agency AFP reported.

Ahead of the farmers' call for march to India's capital Delhi on February 13, Haryana's Manohar Lal Khattar-led government on Saturday (Feb 10) announced the suspension of internet services in several districts. According to an official order, mobile internet services will remain suspended in--Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa--from 6 am on February 11 till 11.59 pm on February 13.

Britain's King Charles on Saturday (Feb 10) released his first statement since being diagnosed with cancer and expressed gratitude to the people for their messages of support. The 75-year-old monarch said that it was heartening to witness how sharing his diagnosis helped promote a better understanding of the condition.