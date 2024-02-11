'US trying to threaten India-Russia relationship with sanctions,' says Russian Envoy

Russian envoy to India, Denis Alipov on Saturday (Feb 10) stated that the United States was making attempts to threaten Moscow's relationship with New Delhi via sanctions even though his country continues to be India's "reliable and time-tested friend".

"In India, Russia enjoys a solid reputation as a reliable, sincere, well-intentioned, time-tested friend. Such an image was initially shaped due to the major contribution of the USSR to Indian socio-economic development, and it largely persists to this day," Alipov said during an interview with news agency RT.

"US officials who come here do not hesitate to directly state that they are pursuing the goal of tearing New Delhi away from Moscow. They are even making threats with secondary sanctions. Some Indian partners are forced to exercise caution, sometimes, frankly speaking, excessively, but there are also a significant number of those for whom such an approach is unacceptable." he added.

'Have never conditioned cooperation on politics, not interfered in domestic affairs, says Alipov

The Russian envoy, stressing the strengthening of the bilateral relationship, stated that the New Delhi-Moscow ties, unlike the Western allies, have never "conditioned cooperation on politics" nor did the two sides ever meddle in each other's domestic affairs.

"Our ties continue to steadily expand in a wide range of areas according to our converging national interests. But unlike our Western partners, we have never conditioned cooperation on politics, have not interfered in domestic affairs, and have always maintained mutually respectful and trusted relationships. Therefore, even now we mainly see a growing desire to keep working together and finding ways to overcome well-known impediments caused by destructive unilateral approaches."

"It should be noted that over the recent years, the number of such contacts has increased manifold, and they are becoming more and more meaningful, including distributing information detailing the economic and investment potential and promising areas for interaction. It is indicative that the current bilateral trade turnover, which at the end of 2023 may exceed $60 billion, is several times higher than the pre-sanctions figures," he added.

Alipov also urged for immediate reforms of the United Nations and its agencies whilst making a strong case for India's inclusion as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

"We are of the view that India as a permanent member of the Security Council could make a significant contribution to promoting balance as well as an agenda focused on the interests of the world majority, primarily the countries of the Global South," the Russian envoy said.

Russia and India have had a strong strategic alliance based on similar interests and historical ties for decades now.

As per the Russian news agency, large-scale defense cooperation lies at the heart of the alliance with both countries participating in cooperative military exercises, co-development of cutting-edge military platforms, and technology transfers.