Morning brief: US SC preserves abortion drug access, Jack Dorsey's Bluesky makes Android debut, & more

The United States Supreme Court on Friday (April 21) preserved access to a widely used abortion but warned of a long fight ahead as the legal challenge to the medication goes on. Friday's order allowed the abortion pill mifepristone to remain available with no new restrictions. Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and former chief executive officer (CEO) of Twitter, launched Bluesky on Android. The goal of Bluesky is to create an open and decentralized social media protocol that is not controlled by any single entity. And in Colombia, the death toll due to an explosion at a mine in Cucunuba climbed to seven with the discovery of four more bodies.

The US Supreme Court on April 21, preserved the access to a commonly used abortion pill, marking a significant moment of respite for abortion rights in the country. The court has ruled that the drug can remain available until a different appealed case in the matter reaches its conclusion.

Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and former Twitter CEO launched Bluesky, a social media platform that provides an alternative to the microblogging platform, on Android. The goal of Bluesky is to create an open and decentralized social media protocol that is not controlled by any single entity.

The death toll due to an explosion in a coal mine in Colombia rose to seven on Friday (April 21) with the discovery of four more bodies, according to Alvaro Farfan, the head of the firefighting department in the central Cundinamarca region. The explosion occurred through the mine overnight Wednesday into Thursday in Cucunuba municipality.

Alphabet Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai's pay package in 2023 soared to $226 million in 2022. This came as a triennial stock valued at $218 million was awarded to Pichai.

