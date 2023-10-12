Morning brief: US engages partners to defuse Israel-Hamas war, WH clarifies beheading claims, and more

Israel at War: The US is encouraging global partners to press the Hamas terrorists to stand down their assault on Israel, according to a senior US official. This comes as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday headed to Israel on a Middle East Mission, showing his nation's solidarity with the war-torn nation.

Joe Biden on Israel: US President Joe Biden said he condemned beheading of babies by Hamas terrorists. However, a White House spokesperson later told Washington Post that the US officials and Biden have not seen pictures or confirmed such reports independently.

India-Canada row: Canadian media has reported that “almost all” Canadian diplomats are still posted in India even as the Oct 10 deadline passed two days ago. This comes as Ottawa says it is in private talks with New Delhi over resolving the matter.

As Blinken heads to Israel, US urges The United States is urging its international partners to make use of their influence with Hamas and its supporters in Iran. nations to use influence to get Hamas to stand down

US President Joe Biden said he saw "confirmed pictures of terrorists beheading children", confirming the reports of a deadly onslaught allegedly by Hamas militants who devastated Israel's Kibbutz Kfar Aza, located close to Gaza.

Disputing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s actions, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly has emphasised that “Diplomacy is always better when conversations remain private.”

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Iran's President, Ebrahim Raisi, held their first phone call since the landmark restoration of ties between Sunni and Shia powerhouses of West Asia in March.

