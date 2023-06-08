Morning brief: Trump may face another indictment, Canadian wildfires smoke pollute NYC, and more

The political heat from the fire lit by Donald Trump's March 30 indictment has not cooled down yet. But the US Department of Justice has given it another moment of refueling as it notified former US president's legal team that his role into possible mishandling of classified US documents is being investigated. In another major development in North America, the literal fire in Canada's forests is not showing the signs of dying down as locals awaited reinforcements amid mass exodus. The fire made the US megacity of New York to top the world's most polluted city list, a tag that the US media reported with rare embarrassment.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Donald Trump may be headed for another indictment as the US Justice Department informed the former US president's legal team that a federal probe is investigating the real estate tycoon-turned-politician's alleged role in possible mishandling of classified US government documents. Trump is accused of retaining classified US documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida after leaving the office in January 2021.

Thousands of people are being evacuated from their homes across northern and western regions of Quebec, which has emerged to be the main epicentre of wildfires, even as the province awaits the arrival of reinforcements from abroad to help tackle the ‘out of control’ blaze. Meanwhile, smoke from the Canadian wildfires turned New York City air worst in the world, as officials issued alert.

Hundreds of Indian students have been on a sit-in protest since last week in Canada’s Brampton city against the risk of being deported back due to fake admission letters.

Kenyan authorities will be converting the coastal forest where bodies of more than 250 people linked to a doomsday Christian cult were killed and buried, into a national memorial, according to Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki.