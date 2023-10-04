Morning brief: Cloudburst in India's Sikkim, Martian dust devil, and more
In India's northeastern state of Sikkim, a cloudburst has pushed Teesta river's levels to alarming levels, triggering alert in the north and east districts. A top secret UK report has revealed that 55 Chinese sailors have died in the Yellow sea after their nuclear sub was ensnared in traps laid out by their nation for US and allies.
A flash flood has hit India’s northeastern Sikkim state after the Teesta River swelled to an alarming level due to a sudden cloud burst in the northern part of Mangan district.
Fifty-five Chinese sailors have reportedly died after their nuclear submarine was ensnared in a trap intended to trap British, US and allies' sub-surface vessels.
In a significant legal development, a U.S. judge has ruled that Elon Musk must confront a lawsuit alleging he deceived former Twitter shareholders by failing to promptly disclose his investment in the social media platform.
NASA's 'six-wheeled geologist,' the Perseverance rover has captured a Martian dust devil on camera. The video was captured on August 30, 2023, day 899th Martian day or sol of the mission.
