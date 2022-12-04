Morning brief: Russian army base in Mariupol, Israel air strikes Hamas and more

Russia has reportedly constructed a massive army base in the occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol, satellite images from American company Maxar Technologies show that the facility roof carries a Russian Army slogan and the message, "From Russian army for Mariupol citizens". In other news, Israel carried out airstrikes against "a weapons manufacturing site belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation."

Russia is building a large army base in the captured port city of Mariupol in east Ukraine, satellite photos released by the American company Maxar Technologies revealed. The photo appeared to show the U-shaped compound near the centre of the city, with the roof pained in the red, white and blue star of the Russian army.

Retaliating to a rocket fired from the Palestinian enclave towards its territory, Israel on Sunday reported that it had carried out overnight air strikes against sites of the Hamas in the Gaza strip.

United States officials on Saturday revealed that even with the challenges china is facing, the nation's leader Xi Jinping is unwilling to accept Western vaccines.

