Meanwhile, recent data released by the Census Bureau on September 12 revealed a significant surge in poverty levels in the United States over the past year. Factors such as the escalating cost of living and the discontinuation of federal aid programs that supported families during the pandemic were identified as key contributors to this rise in poverty, notably affecting children.

More than 5,000 people are feared dead and nearly 10,000 are still missing in the flood-hit eastern Libyan city of Derna, said local hospital director and the Red Cross on Tuesday (September 12). A minister from the administration that controls east Libya also said that a quarter of the city was wiped out by the floods after dams burst due to the storm which brought torrential rains in the region.

Poverty increased sharply in the last year in the US, new data published by the Census Bureau on Tuesday (September 12) has shown. The rising cost of living and the government pulling the plug on federal programmes that provided aid to families during the pandemic were cited as a few of the many reasons that contributed to increased poverty, particularly among children.

Russian President Vladimir Putin heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ policy while promoting the use of Russian-made cars in the domestic market.

Putin made these remarks in response to a media question on Russian-made cars at the 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Tuesday (Sept 12).

North Korea fired “unidentified” ballistic missiles on Wednesday (Sept 13), as Kim Jong un is poised to hold a rare meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.