The US Senate in a late-night vote on Friday (Jan 24) confirmed Pete Hegseth as the new Secretary of Defence, marking one of the closest confirmation votes in modern history for the position.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of the United States (US) cleared 2008 Mumbai terror attack convict Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India on Saturday (Jan 25), PTI reported.

In other news, US President Donald Trump's administration asked the federal agencies on Friday (Jan 24) to terminate roles and offices related to diversity, equity and inclusion programs, after placing them on paid leave earlier this week, a memo circulated by the Office of Personnel Management showed.

Pete Hegseth confirmed as US Defense Secretary with tie-breaking vote from Vice President JD Vance

US Supreme Court clears Mumbai terror attack convict Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India

Trump administration directs agencies to start firing DEI staffs

'Manufactured chaos': US freezes almost all foreign aid except military funding for Israel and Egypt

The United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, has ordered a pause on nearly all foreign aid programmes, except for military funding for Israel and Egypt, according to an internal memo circulated to US officials and embassies abroad.

Republic Day 2025: Celebrating India's 76th R-day with soldiers on the LoC | Video