Morning brief: Pannun murder 'plot' will not impact US-India ties, Hungary to block EU aid to Ukraine & more

The US on Thursday (Nov 30) praised India for taking note of Washington's 'very serious' concerns over an alleged plot to kill separatist Sikh leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, listed as a terrorist in India, over his espousal of separatism in the Indian state of Punjab for a separate Sikh state, a cause widely denounced in India.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday (Nov 30) told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that his country should avoid massive civilian losses in southern Gaza.

Hungary will block any EU’s proposal aimed at making Ukraine a part of the European Union, declared a top minister Thursday (Nov 30). The announcement comes days ahead of a key EU meeting in mid-December where top leaders are expected to discuss Ukraine’s fate.

Time and again, Vicky had proved mettle in some of the most complex roles written in Bollywood. In his latest - Sam Bahadur- helmed by Meghna Gulzar- he takes the role of war hero Sam Maneckshaw, the first field marshal of India and a man who played let roles in 1962 and 1971 wars against Pakistan.