Israel-Hamas war: Blinken urges Israel to avoid massive civilian deaths in southern Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday (Nov 30) told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that his country should avoid massive civilian losses in southern Gaza. Addressing a press conference in Tel Aviv, Blinken laid out steps for Israel to minimise civilian casualties but did not say if was assured the steps would be taken.

"We discussed the details of Israel's ongoing planning and I underscored the imperative for the United States that the massive loss of civilian life and displacement of the scale that we saw in northern Gaza not be repeated in the South," Blinken said.

"Israel understands the imperative of protecting civilians, the imperative of the humanitarian assistance, and will continue to work to ensure that that carries forward in practice," he added.

The US Secretary of State pointed out that the Israeli military was one of the most sophisticated militaries in the world and was capable of neutralising the threat posed by Hamas while minimising harm to innocent people.

Blinken urges Israel to create safe zones in Gaza

Blinken also urged Israel to create safe zones in the Gaza Strip before fighting resumed and called for a further extension of the truce which included hostage and prisoner swaps and aid deliveries into Gaza.

"Clearly, we want to see this process continue to move forward. We want an eighth day and beyond," he said. The initial four-day truce was extended for three days following work by international mediators, led by Qatar.

The current truce will expire on Friday unless there is an agreement to extend it. The truce has facilitated the release of scores of Israeli and foreign hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails along with the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

On Thursday, eight hostages were released in exchange for 30 Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas open to extending truce

Hamas said on Thursday that it was willing to extend the truce for hostage and prisoner exchanges, the news agency AFP reported citing a source.

"The mediators are currently making strong, intense and continuous efforts for an additional day in the truce and then working to extend it again for other days," the source said.