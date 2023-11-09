Morning brief: Over 50k civilians flee north Gaza for south, Delhi prepares for 'artificial rain', and more

In the latest, thousands of Gazans have relocated from the northern part of the Palestinian enclave to the southern region. Israel has been making continuous appeals for people to leave the northern Gaza area as there is a growing threat of a more intensive military operation. Additionally, news agencies, citing statements from US officials, have reported that a US military drone was brought down by Houthi rebels in Yemen, who are known to have the backing of Iran. In other news, Ivanka Trump has distanced herself from her family business.

Thousands of Gazans have fled from northern part of the Palestinian enclave to the southern part. Israel, for days has been appealing to people to leave northern Gaza as threat looms of a military operation more intense that the current. An evacuation route was opened by Israeli military for people fleeing northern Gaza to south. The route was kept open for an hour more in light of what Israeli military said was "substantial response".

Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have shot down a US military drone, news agencies have reported citing US officials. Houthi rebels in past have shot down American drones, but the latest incident has taken place just when situation in the Middle East is tense due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Houthi rebels have claimed that the American MQ-9 Reaper drone war spying as part of USA's help to Israel in the ongoing war, reported AFP.

Amid a devastating military operation in Gaza, with a tragically high civilian death toll, the Biden administration has chosen to move forward with a $320 million arms deal for Israel.

The deal centres on the transfer of Spice Family Gliding Bomb Assemblies, a type of smart bomb known for its high accuracy, from a US subsidiary of an Israeli defence company to the Israeli government, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Ivanka Trump (42), the daughter of former US president Donald Trump, distanced herself from the family business as she appeared in a Manhattan court on Wednesday (November 8) in connection with the civil fraud case the former president faces. She said that she did not have any involvement with preparation of the financial statements which are central to the case against Donald Trump.