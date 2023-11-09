'I don't recall': Ivanka Trump distances herself from family business in civil fraud case

Ivanka Trump (42), the daughter of former US president Donald Trump, distanced herself from the family business as she appeared in court on Wednesday (November 7) in connection with the civil fraud case the former president faces. She said that she did not have any involvement with preparation of the financial statements which are central to the case against Donald Trump.

Donald Trump along with his eldest sons Don Jr and Eric face allegations that they inflated value of their real estate in order to secure favourable bank loans and insurance terms. Ivanka Trump is not a defendant in the case, but she had to appear before the court as a subpoena was issued to her to testify.

The case against the former president has been brought by New York state Attorney General Letitia James' office.

During her testimony, Ivanka was asked by Louis Solomon, the lawyer representing attorney general's office, is she played any role in preparing Donald J. Trump's statements of financial condition?"

"Not that I'm aware of," she said. "I didn't know about his personal statements, per se, other than what you've showed me."

She was also asked about loans the family business took between the years 2011 and 2016 but she maintained that she could not remember the details.

"I don't recall, sitting here today, seeing these terms from 2011," she said when she was being asked questions about email exchange involving Inbursa Bank.

Attorney general predicts what Ivanka would say

Ahead of Ivanka Trump's testimony, New York Attorney General Letitia James was clear in what she thought was Ivanka's role in all the transactions.

James said that Ivanka had "secured, negotiated loans to obtain favorable terms based on fraudulent statements of financial condition."

James also predicted before Ivanka's testimoney that she would distance herself from the company.

"She will attempt today to distance herself from the company," James told reporters. "But unfortunately, the facts will reveal that in fact she was very much involved.

"We uncovered the scheme and she benefited from it personally."

Ivanka Trump's testimony has come after those of Donald Trump and his two eldest sons.

During his testmony in court on Monday, Trump repeatedly clashed with Judge Engoron to the extent that the judge had to tell Trump's layer to 'control' his client.

But Ivanka answered the questions in calm and composed manner.

Donald Trump and his sons mat not go to jail in the civil fraud case, but they might have to shell out upto USD 250 million in penalities and Trump Organization may be slapped with severe restrictions that'll limit their capacity to do business in New York, a huge financial hub.