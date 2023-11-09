Israel-Hamas war live updates: Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza closed, says US
Israel-Hamas war live updates: The Hamas-run health ministry in the Gaza Strip has said that the death toll is nearing the 11,000 mark, more than 4000 of which are children. The United Nations has said that 15,000 people moved south through the evacuation route opened by the Israeli army. Although Israel has appealed people of northern Gaza to move south, the Hamas-run health ministry has said that many have died due to Israeli attacks even in southern part of the enclave.
In a strong statement, United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk has said that Israel's 'collective punishment' to Palestinians after Hamas attack amounts to 'war crime'.
"The collective punishment by Israel of Palestinian civilians amounts also to a war crime, as does the unlawful forcible evacuation of civilians," he said. He was talking during a press conference in Cairo after he visited Rafah crossing on border of Egypt and Gaza.
(Image: Reuters) File photo of White House national security spokesperson John Kirby.
White House national security spokesperson John Kirby has said that more than 80 trucks carrying humanitarian aid have entered Gaza in past 24 hours. He added that about 500-600 US citizens are yet to leave the besieged enclave
"We know we had 400 or so out so far, that leaves a population of about five to 600 left when you count family members in there," Kirby told reporters.
A pro-Palestinian march in London is set to go ahead after permission from the police. Meanwhile, UK PM Rishi Sunak summoned police chief, Commissioner Mark Rowley and demanded assuarance that the march would be held safely.
The Israel Army has said that 50,000 civilians have fled north Gaza for South on Wednesday. The number in the Israeli claim is considerably higher than the UN estimate of 15,000 taken earlier in the day.
"We saw today how 50,000 Gazans moved from northern Gaza to southern Gaza," said army spokesman Daniel Hagari. "They're leaving because they understand that Hamas lost control in the north, and in the south it's safer."
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hasn't budged from his position against ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. He has rejected such a possibility yet again.
"I'd like to put to rest all kinds of false rumours we're hearing from all kinds of directions, and reiterate one clear thing: There will be no ceasefire without the release of our hostages," he said, as quoted by AFP.
Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza has been closed due to a "security circumstance", said US States Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel. He added that US officials are working with Egypt and Israel to get the border crossing reopened.
Rafah crossing is controlled by Egypt and does not have a border with Israel. It was the only border crossing through which humanitarian aid was trickling in to the besieged Gaza Strip. The evacuations of foreign passport holders is taking place through Rafah crossing. The evacuation was suspended on Saturday after Israeli attackj on an ambulance but the crossing was opened again on Monday and Tuesday.
As per the latest statement from US State Department deputy spokesperson, the crossing is closed while efforts to reopen it go on.