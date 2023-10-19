Morning brief: Latest from Israel-Hamas war, Sunak's tour to West Asia, and more

Latest on Israel-Hamas war: Early Thursday, three people, including two teenagers, got killed during raids by Israeli forces in the Israeli-controlled territories of West Bank. The forces were allegedly carrying out arrests of suspected Hamas terrorists. Track live updates on WION's website.

Rishi Sunak in Israel: After US President Joe Biden, it is UK PM Rishi Sunak's turn to show up in Israel to show support for the Jewish nation amidst the ongoing war against Hamas. Sunak is also expected to visit other key countries in the region after meeting with the Israeli leadership.

Brazil: Former President Jair Bolsanaro could be bracing for criminal charges for January 8 insurrection by his followers. On Wednesday, a congressional probe into the insurrection recommended that the far-right former president and some of his closest allies be charged with an attempted coup d'état, along with other crimes.

Click on the headlines to read more.

Egypt has announced 'sustainable' aid corridor to Gaza via Rafah crossing, a statement by the presidency in Cairo stated. Track live updates here.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took off to Israel for talks with its his Israeli counterpart. After concluding his Israel visit, Sunak is scheduled to travel to other countries in the region for further discussions with other leaders in West Asia, Downing Street announced.

‘Time is OVER,’ Iran warns Israel after deadly strike on Gaza hospital

Iran warned Israel Wednesday (Oct 18) that time was “running out” for the Jewish nation after a strike at a Gaza hospital left hundreds dead, as per a claim by the Gazan authorities.

Jair Bolsanaro, the former Brazil president, may soon face criminal charges for the January 8 insurrection by thousands of his supporters.

Watch: Elon Musk considers removing 'X' from Europe over EU law: Report