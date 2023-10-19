Brazil: Congressional committee into Jan 9 insurrection recommends criminal charges against Jair Bolsonaro

Jair Bolsanaro, the former Brazil president, may soon face criminal charges for the January 8 insurrection by thousands of hi s supporters.

On Wednesday, a congressional probe into the insurrection recommended that the far-right former president and some of his closest allies should be charged with an attempted coup d'état, along with other crimes.

The probe

Lawmakers have approved Senator Eliziane Gama's final report, after months of hearing witnesses and probing the events of the insurrection that saw Bolsonaro supporters invade government buildings in Brasília after resident Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's win.

As per Reuters, Gama, who was the rapporteur of the inquiry, on Tuesday, recommended a slew of charges against Bolsonaro. These include criminal association, political violence, disrupting the democratic order and an attempted coup d'état.

It also recommended criminal charges against 60 other people, including some of Bolsonaro's closest allies — including former army general Walter Braga Netto, and former national security adviser Augusto Heleno.

While the inquiry itself has no power to punish Bolsonaro or his allies, it can issue recommendations for prosecutors to file criminal or civil charges.

A fitting "response"

Brazilian lawmakers, by 20 votes to 11, approved Gama's text, and passed it without any amendments.

Afterwards, talking to the press, Senator Gama said: "Congress gave a response of intolerance to anti-democratic acts."

"It's a demonstration that Brazil overcame fascism, overcame barbarism," she added.

Other legal woes

The list of legal woes Bolsonaro faces doesn't end with the congressional inquiry. Last year, he was ruled to be politically ineligible till 2030 over his unfounded claims about "vulnerabilities" of Brazil's election system.

He is also the subject of five criminal investigations led by the Supreme Court. Furthermore, he is under investigation for allegedly falsifying COVID-19 vaccination records to enter the USA and selling expensive jewels gifted to his administration by the Saudi government during his time as Brazil PM.

Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and has labelled allegations against him a witch hunt by his political opponents.

(With inputs from agencies)

