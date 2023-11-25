Morning brief: Latest from Israel-Hamas war, ex-officer convicted in Floyd's killing stabbed in prison, & more

Israel has reportedly received the second list of hostages to be released by Hamas on day 2 of the ongoing truce. In a first batch of swap, Hamas freed a total of 24 hostages which included Israeli women and children and Thai farm workers who were handed over to Egyptian authorities at the Rafah border crossing. Meanwhile, celebrations broke out in West Bank after a total of 39 prisoners were freed on day one by Israel who reached home to a heroic welcome, with fireworks clouding the night sky and patriotic Palestinian music exalting the atmosphere. Also, efforts have been intensified to rescue 41 workers trapped inside a collapsed tunnel in Silkyara in Uttarakhand since November 12, 2023. Elaborate arrangements have been made by the officials to ensure that the workers are pulled out of the rubble safe and sound.

Click on the headlines to read more.

The Israeli Defence Forces has received a second list of hostages that are set to be released by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Saturday (Nov 25) under a truce deal, the office of Israel's prime minister wrote in a statement on Friday.

Palestinian prisoners released by Israel as part of a four-day truce with Hamas reached home Friday (Nov 24) as celebrations broke out in the West Bank.

All eyes are on the rescue operations which have been intensified to rescue the 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed tunnel in Silkyara in Uttarakhand since November 12, 2023. The authorities have managed to insert wide pipes up to 45 metres through the rubble and are drilling another 2 metres to reach the workers.

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer, who was convicted of murdering George Floyd, was seriously injured at a federal prison in Arizona after he was stabbed by another inmate on Friday (Nov 24), The Associated Press reported citing a person with knowledge.