Ex-officer convicted in George Floyd's killing seriously injured after stabbing incident in prison: Report

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer, who was convicted of murdering George Floyd, was seriously injured at a federal prison in Arizona after another inmate was stabbed by another inmate on Friday (Nov 24), The Associated Press reported citing a person with knowledge.

The report added that he was attacked at the Federal Correctional Institution, Tucson. This particular facility has been plagued by security lapses and staffing shortages.

The person who gave inputs to the news agency was not authorised to publicly discuss details of the attack.

The Bureau of Prisons released a statement confirming that an incarcerated person was assaulted at FCI Tucson at around 12:30pm (local time) on Friday.

Without revealing the name, the agency also said that responding employees contained the incident and performed "life-saving measures" before the inmate was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

The Bureau of Prisons further said that no employees were injured it also suspended the visit to the facility, which has about 380 inmates. The facility also notified the FBI.

Earlier this year in July, disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar was stabbed by a fellow inmate at a federal penitentiary in Florida, making Chauvin's stabbing the second high-profile attack on a federal prisoner in the last five months.

Tucson federal prison, where Chauvin is serving his time, is the second major incident in over a year. An inmate at the facility's low-security prison camp pulled out a gun and attempted to shoot a visitor in the head in November 2022. No one was hurt.

Who is Derek Chuvin?

He was convicted of murdering Floyd, who was Black, died on May 25, 2020. His death triggered a massive Black Lives Matter campaign globally to denounce police brutality and racism.

Chauvin, who is white, pressed a knee on his neck for 9½ minutes on the street outside a convenience store where Floyd was suspected of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill.

Three other former officers who were at the scene received lesser state and federal sentences for their roles in Floyd’s death.