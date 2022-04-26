Morning brief: Jeff Bezos trolls Musk after Twitter purchase, Russia's warning about WW3, and more

Elon Musk has successfully clinched the deal and purchased Twitter for $44 billion. Find out what concerns the Joe Biden government following Musk's buyout of Twitter. Also, read about Jeff Bezos's barbed comment on the development.

In other news, amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Moscow has warned that World War 3 is a real possibility.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage? Bezos trolls Musk over Twitter deal

Just hours after Tesla chief Elon Musk brought Twitter in a mega $44 billion deal, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos questioned China's influence with Tesla's electric car company running in China.

"Interesting question. Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square?" Bezos said in a tweet.

Danger of World War III is 'real', warns Russian foreign minister Lavrov

As the US announced it is set to send artillery to Ukraine to fight Russian forces, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov warned that there was a "real" danger of World War III.

By 2030, Humanity’s ‘spiral of self-destruction’ will cause 1.5 disasters every day: UN

The UN cautioned that humanity is suffering from a "broken perception of risk," which is driving us to engage in activities and behaviours that contribute to climate change and an increase in natural disasters around the world.

After Musk's Twitter deal, White House says concerned over 'power of large social media platforms'

Now that the Tesla CEO Elon Musk has purchased Twitter, the US government has expressed some concerns. During a Monday press briefing, the White House said that US President Joe Biden was concerned about the power that large social media outlets hold.

Watch | Inflation hits record levels in Sri Lanka, call for Gotabaya brothers resignation grows louder