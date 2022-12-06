Morning brief: Iran's 'mock executions', Ukraine's alleged 'terrorist act' against Russia, and more

As Ukraine faces another barrage of Russian missile attacks on its infrastructure, the nation reportedly attacked two of Moscow's air bases using drones. Three service personnel reportedly died in the attack while four were injured. In other news, as concerns over the ill-treatment of arrested Iranian protesters rise, as per a BBC Persian report, one person who has been sentenced to death has faced cruel "mock executions" three times. Meanwhile, Switzerland is planning to update its definition of rape, however, the two houses of Parliament support different approaches.

Russia hit Ukraine with a barrage of missiles on Monday, leaving much of the country in the dark. Meanwhile, Moscow said Ukrainian drones attacked two air bases deep inside Russia hundreds of miles from the front lines.

One of the six people facing the death penalty over the current anti-government protests in Iran has reportedly been subject to "mock executions" in prison.

Switzerland's lower house of parliament on Monday voted to dramatically broaden the nation's previously limited definition of rape to include sexual acts without explicit permission.

Japan on Monday confirmed 47,621 new COVID-19 cases, down from 88,752 on Sunday.