Morning brief: Garcetti moves forward in bid to become US envoy to India; UK PM defends illegal migration bill

Former Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti on Wednesday (March 8) moved forward in his bid to become the US ambassador to India as he was approved by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to become the ambassador by a 13-8 vote. In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak defended the 'Illegal Migration Bill'. Sunak said the situation of illegal migrants is neither moral nor sustainable. And in Georgia, thousands of protesters demonstrated against the planned foreign agent law with police firing tear gas and water cannons to disperse them.

Former Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti on Wednesday was approved by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to become the US ambassador to India by a 13-8 vote. The nomination will now head to the Senate floor for a full vote.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has defended the 'Illegal Migration Bill', currently tabled in the parliament saying it was about taking back 'control of our borders'. The Conservative leader was fielding questions from the opposition during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons.

The police in Georgia fired tear gas and water cannon at the thousands of protesters, forcing them to disperse, as they demonstrated on Wednesday against the planned "foreign agent" law which is similar to the Russian legislation which was used to silence critics.

