Morning brief: Death toll in Nepal earthquake rises to 128, latest from Israel-Hamas war, and more

Nepal earthquake: At least 70 died in Nepal after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the South Asian nation Friday night. The tremors of the earthquake were felt in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and some other parts of north India, the National Centre for Seismology said.

Israel-Hamas war: Lebanon's Hezbollah warned the US Friday that preventing a regional war depended on Israel's decision to stop the war in Gaza. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah's leader, said that the conflict on the Lebanese front could turn into a "wider war." Track live updates on WION.

Storm Ciaran: Storm Ciaran claimed 16 lives across Western Europe on Friday. Large areas of Tuscany, Italy were also hit by flooding prompting officials to declare a state of emergency after weather specialists reported record rainfall.

The Israel-Hamas war has now entered its 29th day. The Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killing more than 1,400 people, injuring thousands, and taking over 200 people as hostages back to Gaza, Israeli officials have said. Track live updates on WION.

At least 35 people have been killed after Israeli strikes on an ambulance convoy in Gaza City on Friday (Nov 3) and an attack “targeting” a school in northern Gaza on early Saturday (Nov 4), said the Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry.

The death toll from Storm Ciaran, which has led to heavy rains and record winds across Western Europe, rose to at least 16, on Friday (Nov 3).