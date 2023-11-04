Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israel confirms airstrike on ambulance in Gaza; Netanyahu rejects calls for ceasefire

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was "utterly shocked" by a deadly Israeli strike on an ambulance near Gaza's largest hospital.

"Utterly shocked by reports of attacks on ambulances evacuating patients close to Al-Shifa hospital in #Gaza, leading to deaths, injuries and damage," said Tedros, in a post on X.

He added, "We reiterate: patients, health workers, facilities, and ambulances must be protected at all times. Always. Ceasefire NOW."

The Hamas-run government said that the Israeli forces hit "a convoy of ambulances which was transporting the wounded" from Gaza City towards Rafah border crossing.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military says it had launched an air strike on "an ambulance that was identified by forces as being used by a Hamas terrorist cell in close proximity to their position in the battle zone".

"A number of Hamas terrorist operatives were killed in the strike," a military statement said.