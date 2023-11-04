Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israel confirms airstrike on ambulance in Gaza; Netanyahu rejects calls for ceasefire
The Israel-Hamas war has now entered its 29th day. The Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killing more than 1,400 people, injuring thousands, and taking over 200 people as hostages back to Gaza, Israeli officials have said. Israel has since retaliated with constant bombardment of the Gaza Strip and killed more than 9,200 Palestinians, mostly children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Follow WION for all the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas conflict.
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was "utterly shocked" by a deadly Israeli strike on an ambulance near Gaza's largest hospital.
"Utterly shocked by reports of attacks on ambulances evacuating patients close to Al-Shifa hospital in #Gaza, leading to deaths, injuries and damage," said Tedros, in a post on X.
He added, "We reiterate: patients, health workers, facilities, and ambulances must be protected at all times. Always. Ceasefire NOW."
The Hamas-run government said that the Israeli forces hit "a convoy of ambulances which was transporting the wounded" from Gaza City towards Rafah border crossing.
Meanwhile, the Israeli military says it had launched an air strike on "an ambulance that was identified by forces as being used by a Hamas terrorist cell in close proximity to their position in the battle zone".
"A number of Hamas terrorist operatives were killed in the strike," a military statement said.
The foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar will meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Amman Saturday to discuss the Israel-Hamas war and the "dangerous escalation," said Jordan's foreign ministry in a statement.
A Palestinian Authority representative will also join the talks that will focus on "repercussions ... of the dangerous escalation which threatens security throughout the region," said the Jordanian foreign ministry.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday (Nov 3) that Israel would not agree to a temporary truce in its war on Hamas without the release of hostages taken from Israel to Gaza.
Following his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv, Prime Minister Netanyahu told reporters, "We're continuing with all our force and Israel is refusing a temporary truce that doesn't include the release of our hostages."
Honduran foreign ministry said its ambassador to Israel was being recalled because of what it described as Israel's violations of international humanitarian law in Gaza.
This comes after Colombia and Chile have also recalled their ambassadors to Israel.
Additionally, Bolivia has completely cut ties with Israel over its actions in Gaza.
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, in an update on Friday said 34 French nationals and their families crossed into Egypt from Gaza through the Rafah border crossing.
"Today, we have 34 French people with their families who were able to pass," she told French media in Abuja during her visit to meet Nigerian officials.
So far, only some of the 170 nationals, who included staff from the cultural centre and their families, had so far managed to get out.
Israeli struck an ambulance in Gaza City on Friday (Nov 3) which they said was carrying militants, which health authorities in the Hamas-controlled Palestinian enclave say was evacuating wounded people from the besieged north to the south of the territory.
Hamas said on Friday that a deadly Israeli strike hit a convoy of ambulances, which the health ministry said killed multiple people.
The Hamas-run health ministry said that "several citizens were killed and dozens wounded in an Israeli strike at the entrance to Al-Shifa hospital" in Gaza City.
Israel's military said it had identified and hit an ambulance "being used by a Hamas terrorist cell" in the battle zone, adding that a number of Hamas fighters had been killed in the strike.
They also went on to accuse the Palestinian militant group of transferring both militants and weapons in ambulances.
WION was unable to verify these claims.