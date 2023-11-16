Morning brief: Biden-Xi meet on sidelines of APEC summit, UNSC adopts resolution on Israel-Hamas war & more

After a year of anticipation, US President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC Summit on November 15 marking their first meeting since their encounter in Bali, Indonesia, on the sidelines of another global gathering. In other news, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has adopted a resolution calling for "humanitarian pauses" in the Gaza Strip.

After a year of anticipation, US President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping held a US-China Summit on November 15. This marked their first meeting since their encounter in Bali, Indonesia, on the sidelines of another global gathering.

Breaking its silence for the first time since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has adopted a resolution calling for "humanitarian pauses" in the Gaza Strip.

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, made a request to a Delaware judge to subpoena former US president Donald Trump saying that gun charges against him were result of a politically motivated investigation.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the congratulatory posts for Indian cricket team after it beat New Zealand by 70 runs on November 15 to reach ODI World Cup 2023 final. With the win, India extended their unbeaten run to 10 victories after going through the league stage undefeated.