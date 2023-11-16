ODI World Cup 2023: 'Well played Shami!' PM Narendra Modi leads wishes after India beat NZ to enter final

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the congratulatory posts for Indian cricket team after it beat New Zealand by 70 runs on November 15 to reach ODI World Cup 2023 final. With the win, India extended their unbeaten run to 10 victories after going through the league stage undefeated.

"Congratulations to Team India! India puts up a superlative performance and enters the Finals in remarkable style," wrote PM Modi on his official social media handle X.

"Fantastic batting and good bowling sealed the match for our team. Best wishes for the Finals!" his posts further read. Congratulations to Team India!



Best wishes for the Finals! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2023 × Chasing 398, New Zealand were in the match at the half-way mark with Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell batting superbly but Mohammed Shami's lethal bowling tore the Blackcaps apart. Shami registered his third five-wicket haul in the ongoing ODI World Cup on his way to record best ODI figures by an Indian. Shami finished with 7/57 in 9.5 overs.

PM Modi also congratulated Shami for his bowling in a separate post.

"The bowling by @MdShami11 in this game and also through the World Cup will be cherished by cricket lovers for generations to come," he wrote. Today’s Semi Final has been even more special thanks to stellar individual performances too.



Well played Shami! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2023 × Apart from him, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated team India while Mumbai Police and Delhi Police engaged in humourous banter over Shami's scintillating performance. Have a look at the tweets below: Enter into the final like a Boss.



What an electrifying display of cricketing prowess. All the best for the showdown.



Let's get the cup. #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/aYueVQsu3H — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 15, 2023 × You missed pressing charges of stealing innumerable hearts @DelhiPolice and listing a couple of co-accused too😂



P.S.: Dear citizens, both the departments know the IPC thoroughly and trust you for a great sense of humour 😊 https://t.co/TDnqHuvTZj — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 15, 2023 × Before Shami's masterclass in the second innings, Virat Kohli also rewrote record books with his 50th ODI ton to go past former India batter Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing world record of 49 ODI tons.