ODI World Cup 2023: 'Well played Shami!' PM Narendra Modi leads wishes after India beat NZ to enter final

Mumbai, IndiaEdited By: Prashant TalrejaUpdated: Nov 16, 2023, 09:09 AM IST

India pacer Mohammed Shami celebrates a wicket during India vs NZ. Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

Chasing 398, New Zealand were in the match at the half-way mark with Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell batting superbly but Mohammed Shami's lethal bowling tore the Blackcaps apart.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the congratulatory posts for Indian cricket team after it beat New Zealand by 70 runs on November 15 to reach ODI World Cup 2023 final. With the win, India extended their unbeaten run to 10 victories after going through the league stage undefeated.

"Congratulations to Team India! India puts up a superlative performance and enters the Finals in remarkable style," wrote PM Modi on his official social media handle X.

"Fantastic batting and good bowling sealed the match for our team. Best wishes for the Finals!" his posts further read.

Chasing 398, New Zealand were in the match at the half-way mark with Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell batting superbly but Mohammed Shami's lethal bowling tore the Blackcaps apart. Shami registered his third five-wicket haul in the ongoing ODI World Cup on his way to record best ODI figures by an Indian. Shami finished with 7/57 in 9.5 overs.

PM Modi also congratulated Shami for his bowling in a separate post.

"The bowling by @MdShami11 in this game and also through the World Cup will be cherished by cricket lovers for generations to come," he wrote.

Apart from him, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated team India while Mumbai Police and Delhi Police engaged in humourous banter over Shami's scintillating performance. Have a look at the tweets below:

Before Shami's masterclass in the second innings, Virat Kohli also rewrote record books with his 50th ODI ton to go past former India batter Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing world record of 49 ODI tons.

With the century Virat also crossed Sachin's record of most runs in an ODI World Cup which the latter had set in 2003 ODI World Cup. Kohli now has 711 runs in the ongoing World Cup in 10 matches with final still to be played while Sachin had scored 673 runs in 2003 edition. 

Prashant Talreja

I am a sports journalist with over 10+ years of experience in covering multiple sports including cricket, badminton, Formula 1, tennis as well as NBA, NFL, MLB and football. Over the years, I have covered some of the biggest sporting events such as ODI and T20I World Cups, Super Bowl, NBA Finals, MLB World Series, FIFA World Cup, Tennis grand slams and more. I prefer reading books about sports personalities in my free time with former American tennis player Andre Agassi's Open being one of my favorite reads.

