More than 50 feared dead after gold mine collapse in DR Congo

A makeshift gold mine collapsed in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday after continuous torrential rain in the area.

The mine is located in the town of Kamituga, in South Kivu province. The accident has taken nearly 50 lives, as per the initial investigations, most of whom were young people trying to earn a living and support their families.

Kamituga mayor Alexandre Bundya said "we are not yet sure of the exact number" of victims. However, the locals present at the spot they can estimate more than 50 people who are being feared dead, with only one survivor.

The locals have told the local media that the collapse happened as a river flooded after torrential rain and water went into the three tunnels. The high pressure of the water unabled the miners to run out of the tunnels.

A two-day mourning period has been announced in the region to pay respects to the ones who lost their lives, and help the local authorities in rescue mission.

"Investigations must be carried out to find out the causes of this disaster," said a representative of the civil society, Nicolas Kyalangalilwa.

"The authorities must take responsibility instead of taxing" these miners.