Japanese billionaire receives more than 20,000 applications for moon mission

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has received more than 20,000 applications for his advertisement to become his girlfriend and travel around the moon with him.

The fashion billionaire will take the first private flight aboard SpaceX's starship rocket around the moon.

Maezawa is going to star in a reality TV show or a matchmaking documentary called the "Full Moon lovers", wherein he will be looking for a long term partner with whom he will travel to the moon.

The show or the documentary is being made with a Japanese streaming company Abema Tv and have received 20,000 applicants for the same. He has tweeted the application page on Sunday last week and the deadline was set for today, so the numbers can increase too.

A new section has been added to the application which has questions like "If you rode in a private jet where would you go," "What is your favourite dish," and "If Maezawa farted in front of you what would you say?"

The application is in the form of Google form with filling in personal details, personality traits and, finally, the applicant has to say what they think of Mr Maezawa.