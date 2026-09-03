Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday that they had attacked several vessels, including some allegedly linked to the United States, in response to US strikes on Iranian oil tankers earlier in the day. IRGC said its naval forces “targeted three oil tankers on the unauthorised route of the Strait of Hormuz and three vessels affiliated with the child-killing America in other areas”.

The force also warned other ships against using routes it considers unauthorised for crossing the Strait of Hormuz.

The claim came hours after Iran threatened stronger attacks on US naval vessels if Washington continued striking Iranian ships.

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Iran’s Khatam al Anbiya central command issued the warning after the United States said it had destroyed three Iranian oil tankers.

“The US terrorist army is warned that if the evil actions, insecurity and harassment of Iranian ships and the naval blockade of Iran continue, the strikes by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran against US military vessels in the region will be more severe than before and there is a possibility of their expansion,” the command said.

US says three Iranian tankers destroyed

The warning followed a US Central Command statement that American forces had destroyed three Iranian tankers after what Washington described as attempted missile attacks on US naval vessels.

CENTCOM said the tankers had links to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. It accused the IRGC of unsuccessfully trying to attack American warships.

“Following Iran's failed attacks, CENTCOM permanently disabled the IRGC crude oil carriers M/T Downy off the coast of Kharg Island and M/T Stark 1 near Jask,” CENTCOM said.

US forces also targeted the M/T Kylo in the Gulf of Oman. CENTCOM said the tanker was empty and that American forces struck it at several critical points after its crew abandoned the vessel.

CENTCOM released video showing large explosions and flames rising from the targeted ships.

The US military said the three tankers were part of a multibillion-dollar network that allegedly funds the IRGC and its regional allies.

CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper defended the strikes and issued a warning to Iran.

“If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost -- taking out three of yours,” Cooper said.

Strait of Hormuz becomes key flashpoint

The latest exchanges have increased tensions in the six-month conflict between Iran and the United States.

Iran continues to restrict movement through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important routes for oil shipments.

Washington has responded by increasing pressure on Iranian ports through its counter-blockade.

Iran’s latest claim of attacks on vessels could further raise tensions in the strategically important waterway, with both sides warning of further military action.