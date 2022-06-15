More people avoid, trust it less: News seems to be losing its sheen, says report

A growing number of people seem to be avoiding news and trusting it less nowadays, a report said on Tuesday. The news stories like Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, cost-of-living crisis, coronavirus pandemic, etc do not seem to interest the people, the report added. The majority of people, who were surveyed, read the news regularly. Around 38% sometimes avoid the news. The figure is up from 29% in 2017. Not just this, the news seems to be also lowering the mood of around 36% respondents, who are under the age of 35.

The findings were published in the annual Digital News Report of the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism. The trust in the news is also witnessing a decline. It seems to have been the lowest in the United States. Around 42% people on average said that they trust news generally. The count has nosedived in almost half of the nations in the report. It has only risen in just seven countries.

An online survey of 93,432 people was conducted in 46 markets to come up with the report. Rasmus Kleis Nielsen, Director, Reuters Institute, said in the report, “Large numbers of people see the media as subject to undue political influence, and only a small minority believe most news organisations put what’s best for society ahead of their own commercial interest.”

Young people are nowadays accessing news via search engines, aggregators and social media platforms. They also have a weak connection to brands in news industry, the report said.

(With inputs from agencies)