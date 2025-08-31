/More missile, drone strikes? Russia mocks Trump’s deadline, says Ukraine war will continue, army chief warns

Russia’s military chief has said the country will continue its full-scale war in Ukraine, despite US President Donald Trump’s efforts to secure peace. Valery Gerasimov, head of the Russian General Staff, said on 30 August that Moscow would keep launching both frontline offensives and large-scale missile and drone strikes.

“The implementation of the tasks of the (full-scale invasion of Ukraine) by the Joint Group of Troops will continue by conducting offensive actions,” Gerasimov said, according to Russia’s Defence Ministry. He added that Russian commanders were setting “tasks of the troop groups in the directions for the autumn period.”

Trump’s peace deadline mocked

The statement came less than two weeks after Trump warned that time was running out for diplomacy. “We will know in within two weeks whether there will be peace in Ukraine. After that, we will have to maybe take a different tack,” Trump said on 21 August. But Gerasimov’s words made clear that Moscow had no plans to stop.

Civilian toll rises in Kyiv strike

Russia has continued to claim its missiles target only military facilities, but recent attacks have killed scores of civilians. On 28 August, a missile barrage on Kyiv killed 25 people, including four children aged 2, 14 and 17. More than 20 locations were damaged, among them a shopping centre in the city centre. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed that the blasts also struck near the EU’s mission in Ukraine. “Two missiles hit within a distance of 50 metres of the delegation within 15 seconds,” she said, adding that no staff were hurt. Just two days later, on 30 August, overnight strikes killed at least three more civilians and left 47 injured, regional officials reported.

Zelensky still open to talks