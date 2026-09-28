/Monster nor'easter slams US East Coast, 1 dead in Brooklyn, 18 foot waves reported in Outer Banks

The nor'easter pummeled coastal areas in the United States over the weekend. The storm brought "dangerous flooding and beach conditions, strong winds and heavy rainfall" to several areas, including New York City and Boston on Saturday. Tens of millions of people were affected by the storm as power cuts were reported in almost all of the northeastern US. A man died from a falling tree in Brooklyn, New York City, while working an extra shift for the New York City Housing Authority.

"We mourn deeply for the loss of Leighton Brown, a NYCHA employee who faithfully served Brooklyn residents and who was known for his warm personality," the Office of the NYC Public Advocate posted on social media while condoling the death of the 56-year-old man.

Storm to weaken by Monday

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The storm brought widespread deluge and coastal flooding in Delaware, New Jersey and New York, as states of emergency have been declared in the latter two areas. Northeastern US was slammed by powerful winds, heavy rain and coastal erosion. The storm is forecast to weaken overnight, although the effects will continue.

Widespread flooding was reported from the Outer Banks to New England, with downed trees and power outages. North Carolina’s Outer Banks took a major hit from the storm, with “18-foot monster waves” being reported from the area. The storm will continue to bring heavy rain across parts of the Mid-Atlantic and New England into Monday. Winds will weaken with maximum gusts ranging from 20 to 30 mph.

Emergency ferry service

A final high-tide cycle with coastal flooding has been predicted for Monday. Flood Watches are in effect across parts of New England, with more flooding expected in areas already inundated by water. Rain will almost stop for the Mid-Atlantic and Tri-State area by Tuesday, while northern New England will continue to be soaked by light rain.

Meanwhile, emergency ferry service was launched for Hatteras Island, where NC Highway 12 was completely cut off. Visitors are effectively stranded, and entry onto the island is strictly restricted to designated emergency groups.

Power cuts and cancelled flights

The nor'easter has left more than 160,000 households without electricity, according to tracker PowerOutage. Flights were severely hit, with more than 2,400 flights delayed and 1,199 grounded on Saturday, according to FlightAware.