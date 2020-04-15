Mobile phone masts vandalised across Britain over Easter amid 5G coronavirus conspiracy

Mobile telecom masts in Britain were attacked and engineers abused as the conspiracy theory -- that says 5G masts help spread the novel coronavirus -- spread across social media.

Scientists, phone companies and the government, however, say the theory is completely untrue and without any basis in fact. Britain's cabinet officer minister, Michael Gove, and senior health officials have described the 5G conspiracy theory as dangerous fake news that could threaten connectivity at a time when it is needed more than ever.

Britain reported multiple cases of phone masts being targetted in suspected arson attacks over the Easter weekend -- in England, Wales and Scotland. One of the targetted sites provides mobile connectivity to a hospital in Birmingham.

In addition, Britain's biggest free-to-air broadcaster ITV came under fire on Tuesday after one of its leading presenters said no one knew whether the theory was true or not.

"What I don`t accept is mainstream media immediately slapping that down as not true when they don`t know it`s not true," Eamonn Holmes, a veteran presenter on ITV, said on the "This Morning" show on Monday.

Britain's media regulator Ofcom said it had received 419 complaints following the comment and was assessing the programme in question as a priority.

Meanwhile, BT, the owner of the EE mobile network, said 22 of its sites were attacked over the Easter holiday, while Vodafone said 20 of its UK masts had been targetted by arsonists.

Vodafone UK Chief Executive Nick Jeffery said one of the sites attacked provided connections to the "Nightingale" hospital set up to treat COVID-19 patients in Birmingham, central England.

British broadcasters such as ITV, the BBC and Comcasts' Sky are regulated by Ofcom in order to guarantee that they meet certain standards.

