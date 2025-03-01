A clairvoyant in China, who predicted that he would die in his 50s, shockingly passed away at the exact same age as his prediction. The revelation was made when the eight-year-old case started making headlines once again recently. The man was murdered by his mistress who was sentenced last year and tried to have the verdict overturned. She soaked his underwear with poison which ultimately led to his death.

Zhou had predicted a long time back, “In my 50s, I will face a life-and-death catastrophe”, SCMP reported, quoting Red Star News.

The man was a fortune-teller who lived in the Sichuan province in southwestern China. Surnamed Zhou, he suddenly fell ill in May 2017 some time before he was due to turn 60.

He became extremely critical and had to be hospitalised. His condition became serious and he passed away. An examination confirmed that he had died of paraquat poisoning.

Zhou's mistress poisoned him

His mistress, Jing, had used this poison to kill him, soaking his underwear in it and also adding some of it to his cough medicine. Zhou's family suspected he was killed after his daughter got a rat poison test done on his cough medicine which found the presence of toxic substances.

The family reached out to the police who zeroed in on Jing as the main suspect who was sentenced to 14 years in prison in Sep 2024.

Zhou had an affair with Jing, got her pregnant

Jing was a scorned woman who could not get Zhou to live with her despite repeated efforts. The two met in 2011 when Jing reached out to him hoping he could help her mother who had terminal cancer.

They became romantically involved which led Jing to become pregnant multiple times. Zhou forced her to get abortions on all occasions.

Jing wanted Zhou to marry her, but he kept making excuses and later got back with his wife. He even faked having cancer to get rid of her. Jing became frustrated and threatened him with suicide. But Zhou did not give in.

Jing then planned revenge and started reading about paraquat online. She mixed the poison into his cough syrup and soaked four of his underwear with it. The syrup led to sharp pain in his throat, while the poison in the underwear caused his body to rot.