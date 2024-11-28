British Columbia, Canada

A hiker who was reported missing in the backcountry of Canada’s northeast British Columbia was found alive after more than five weeks. According to CBC News, Sam Benastick, 20, went on a 10-day fishing and hiking trip in Redfern-Keily Park in the Northern Rocky Mountains and was supposed to return on October 17. A missing report was filed on October 19 when he failed to return.

Benastick was found by two men on a service road, who were on their way to the Redfern Lake trail for work on Tuesday, November 26. The men recognised him as the missing hiker after they saw him walking out of the wilderness with the support of two walking sticks and a cut-up sleeping bag wrapped around his legs.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) had anticipated a different outcome given the long duration of his whereabouts not known and the temperature that dropped to -20 C in the region, along with snowfall.

According to the RCMP, multiple search and rescue teams, Canadian Rangers, and locals had been looking for him. However, the search for the hiker was called off in late October.

"We're very grateful. The family is thrilled," Royal Canadian Mounted Police Cpl Madonna Saunderson told the BBC. He was simply lost, she added.

Camping in wilderness

Benastick told the police that he stayed in his car initially. After a couple of days, he walked to a creek near a mountain and camped there for about 10-15 days. He then walked down to the valley, where he built a shelter in the dried-out creek.

From there, Benastick found the way to the trail, where he was spotted by two workers. He was taken to the hospital and attended by police when his identity was confirmed, RCMP said.

During the search operation for the avid hiker, his parents and brother stayed at the Buffalo Inn in Pink Mountain, British Columbia for over 20 days, CNN reported. Mike Reid the general manager of the inn said he provided some free meals to the family during their stay.

“I’ve got three kids and five grandkids. So I know what they were going through,” Reid told CNN, as he described that his family told him that he was found in a weak state and nearly collapsed when he was found. “He was in pretty bad shape but he’s alive.”

(With inputs from agencies)