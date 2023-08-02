Millions affected as Typhoon Khanun wreaks havoc in Japan

Typhoon Khanun wreaked havoc in Japan, with most rampage from winds reported from the popular tourist destination Okinawa. Over 200,000 households have hold electricity while one person is reportedly dead and 25 others were injured.

The slow-moving typhoon is moving northwest at 15 kph (9.3 mph), posing a higher risk of damage as it remains in the area for a longer duration.

The storm has flipped the cars over in parking lots, and has flooded the streets, disrupted phone and internet connections.

A total of 951 flights were cancelled on Tuesday and Wednesday, while 35 ferry lines suspended operations, Japan’s transport ministry said.

The power outages affected more than 34 per cent of households in Okinawa and also impacted areas in Kagoshima prefecture, Reuters reported.

Major courier companies Yamato Holdings and SG Holdings’ Sagawa Express halted all parcel deliveries to Okinawa from other areas in Japan due to transport disruption.

China to be impacted next?

The typhoon is expected to move towards China's Zhejiang and Fujian provinces and then potentially head towards Kyushu, Japan's third-largest island, authorities announced.

As a precaution, authorities began evacuating nearly 700,000 people from Okinawa.

Typhoon Khanun hits Okinawa during peak tourist season.

While Okinawa is frequently hit by typhoons, Okinawa typically experiences them later in the year.

However, the current storm coincides with the peak summer tourist season, affecting the area's bustling travel industry.

Okinawa also hosts a significant portion of US forces in Japan. The personnel on Kadena Air Base have been urged to take necessary precautions.

Typhoon Khanun's arrival follows Typhoon Doksuri, which recently struck northern China, causing severe damage and affecting rice production in the Philippines.

(With inputs from agencies)

