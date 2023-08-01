Doksuri's aftermath and Typhoon Khanun's threat ravage China's provinces

| Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 02:28 PM IST

With China witnessing its fourth day of unrelenting rainfall, Typhoon Doksuri wreaked havoc on Beijing, causing severe flooding, resulting in road damage, and necessitating emergency evacuations for thousands. The economic toll has been significant, with coastal Fujian bearing a staggering 14.76 billion yuan ($2.06 billion) direct impact, affecting millions and leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Hebei has taken proactive measures, opening flood storage and diversion areas to mitigate the risks of flooding in the Hai river basin, a vast region that converges five rivers, comparable in size to Britain. As the nation braces for the entry of Typhoon Khanun into the East China Sea, China's densely populated Zhejiang province remains on high alert, fearing more damage to its already vulnerable agricultural sector.

Beijing Daxing International Airport

The Beijing Daxing International Airport, renowned for its massive main building covering 700,000 square meters (7.5 million square feet), holds the title of the world's largest airport terminal within the world's largest airport. However, it faced a setback and cancelled all flights due to floods in Beijing, transforming it into a waterlogged reservoir.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Beijing floods

On Tuesday (August 1), Beijing authorities took swift action by deploying firefighters and emergency personnel to rescue residents who were stranded in floodwaters in the western suburbs of Beijing that have turned into waterways.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Beijing floods

Videos from state media depict numerous roads submerged, and in the Mentougou district, fast-moving torrents are seen pulling half-submerged vehicles.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Beijing floods

On Tuesday, multiple subway lines in the capital, along with trains in the western suburbs, were halted. The Mentougou district in western Beijing experienced severe destruction the day before, as heavy rains transformed roads into canals, causing cars to be washed away. In a span of three days, Beijing received an average rainfall of 260mm (10.2 inches), with the Changping Wangjiayuan Reservoir recording the highest measurement at 738.3mm (29 inches).

(Photograph: Twitter )

Beijing floods

The Mentougou district witnessed vehicles partially submerged in muddy waters, and residents were observed navigating through deep mud while carrying drinking water and essential supplies using a shopping cart. City workers and excavators were actively involved in clearing the mud and addressing the damages. Meanwhile, the Beijing observatory maintained the highest warning level, a red alert, for heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Additionally, the Beijing Hydrology Station heightened its flood warning, anticipating more rain.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Beijing floods

Tragically, the death toll increased to 11 on Tuesday morning, with an additional 27 people reported missing, as reported by Beijing Daily. As Doksuri reaches its conclusion, weather experts predict that Typhoon Khanun might make its way into the East China Sea by Wednesday morning. There is a possibility that the densely populated Zhejiang province in China could be affected, potentially causing additional harm to corn and other crops, which have already suffered from the effects of Doksuri.

(Photograph: Reuters )