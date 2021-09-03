Migrant crisis: Poland declares state of emergency on Belarus border

After a surge of illegal migration from the Belarus border, Polish President Andrzej Duda has declared a state of emergency.

Blaming Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko for the mass influx of migrants, Warsaw has said that the strongman is trying to put pressure on the European Union over the sanctions it has imposed on Minsk.

The first of its kind emergency order since the communist rule in Poland includes a ban on mass gatherings and has limited people's movements for the next 30 days.

Calling the situation on the border was "difficult and dangerous," Polish presidential spokesman Blazej Spychalski said the country is taking measures to ensure the safety of the country and the bloc.

However, Belarus Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei denied the accusation and blamed ''western politicians'' for the border situation.

While rights activists claim that Poland does it provide adequate medical care to stranded migrants, Warsaw has said that it is the responsibility of Belarus.

Meanwhile, aid groups working with migrants are worried that the emergency order can limit their work and leave refugees stranded.

Amid the surge in illegal migrants from Afghanistan and Iraq, Poland had started building barbed wire fences.

Following a disputed election and the forced landing of a Ryanair plane to detain a journalist, the EU had imposed economic sanctions on Belarus.

