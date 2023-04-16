Mexico: Gunmen kill seven, including child, in a resort

Gunmen killed six adults and a child in central Mexico on Saturday, local authorities said as reported by news agencies. The officials further noted the incident, which took place in a resort in the small town of Cortazar (about 65 km south of Guanajuato city), caused panic among those who were present there.

A statement from City Hall in Cortazar read that police "arrived at the scene where they found... three dead women, three men and a seven-year-old minor, in addition to one person seriously wounded".

The statement said that the gunmen stormed the La Palma swimming resort at 4:30pm local time (2230 GMT) "to perpetrate the attack".

The authorities said the attackers went directly toward a group of people and opened fire. The local authorities also mentioned that attackers had removed the security cameras from the site before retreating.

The incident happened in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, which has seen a rise in drug-related violence in recent years. The region is increasingly plagued by drug cartel violence.

As reported by the news agency Reuters, an unidentified man, said: "Heavily armed sicarios arrived and this is what happened." The man used a word for hired assassins as he filmed at the resort in a video shared on the internet.

Cortazar's security department said in a statement: "After the attack, (the attackers) fled, but not before causing damage to the resort store and taking the security cameras and the monitor."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE