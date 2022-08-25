Mexican authorities to proceed with charges against ex-prosecutor in disappearances of 43 students

Judicial authorities in Mexico determined that they have sufficient evidence to proceed with charges against former Attorney General Jesus Murillo for his suspected involvement in the disappearance of 43 students in the year 2014.

Amongst these 43 students, the remains of three pupils have been identified.

The Mexican President, who took office at the end of 2018, pledged to inquire into the disappearances.

Last week, a judge released 100 search warrants, including Murillo’s.

Also read | Mexico's ex top prosecutor arrested in connection to 2014 disappearance of 43 students

Murillo was detained on Friday for high-level official arrest, accused of torture, forcible disappearance, and obstructing justice. He was the nation’s chief prosecutor at the time, overseeing an investigation into a case involving the disappearance of 43 students from the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers’ College in Guerrero.

Murillo’s arrest comes after Mexico’s top human rights investigator marked the disappearance a ‘state crime’ making this case one of the biggest violations of human rights in the country.

As per experts, this investigation came to the conclusion that the students had been inadvertently abused, tortured, and killed by a local drug gang. The chief later defended himself during his hearing, the local Mexican hearing said.

Also read | Truth commission faults Mexico military over 43 missing students

Murillo said, "For seven years they have been looking for an alternative (account of events). They have invented many, and they all fall apart."

He further continued, "I can accept some mistakes, mistakes could be made. I can accept things that were done wrong, but no one has been able to bring down (my investigation)," Reuters reported.

The former attorney will stay behind bars until his trial, the judge declared on Wednesday (August 24).

(With inputs from agencies)