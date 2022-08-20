Mexico's ex top prosecutor arrested in connection to 2014 disappearance of 43 students

In a surprising turn of events, on Friday Mexico arrested former attorney general Jesus Murillo Karam on charges of forced disappearance, torture and obstruction of justice in the 2014 disappearance of 43 students.

Under the then president Enrique Pena Nieto, the former attorney general Murillo had actually led a controversial investigation into the disappearance, which is often referred to as "one of the country's worst human rights tragedies".

So far, Jesus Murillo Karam is the highest-ranking official detained in connection with the case, which has stunned the country and sparked international outrage.

As per AFP, he is credited with creating the so-called "historical truth" account of the events that were put forth by the administration of former President Nieto in 2015 but was flatly rejected by everyone.

When the current President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office in 2018, he vowed to shed light on what actually transpired in the disappearance.

The arrest comes a day after Alejandro Encinas, Mexico's top human rights official, described the disappearance as a "state crime" owing to the involvement of the government. In addition, he said that Pena Nieto's government at the highest levels planned a cover-up of the tragedy.

Any soldiers or government employees complicit in the disappearance must stand trial, said President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's on Friday.

Lopez Obrador stressed that strengthening institutions and preventing "these deplorable events (from) ever happening again" will be achieved by making public this "atrocious, inhuman situation" while simultaneously punishing those responsible.

International experts had criticised the official investigation as being rife with mistakes and abuses, reported Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies)

