Meta wants to run your business. According to Meta's own announcement of its AI Business Agent, starting August 1 the tool will handle customer questions, recommend products, book appointments, qualify sales leads, and complete transactions across WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger — billed by the token. The pitch is simple: let the AI do the thinking, you keep the profits.

The problem is Meta's own platform has spent the last few months demonstrating, in reporting from The New York Times, 404 Media and MediaPost, that its AI struggles with basic reasoning and judgment on the exact same accounts it now wants to run.

The Wrongful Ban Problem

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According to a New York Times investigation published July 21, Meta said back in March 2026 that it would hand more responsibility to AI systems — for judging which accounts break its rules, and for handling appeals against those judgements. The Times documented the fallout four months on: business owners whose accounts were disabled overnight under vague categories like ‘fraud and deception,’ with no specific violating post ever identified, and appeals rejected within days with wording indicating the decision was final.

One case the Times documented involved a couple running an English-teaching business with close to a million followers across Facebook and Instagram. They were told their account information would be permanently deleted, with no further review possible.

The design flaw, as the Times' reporting lays out, is structural: the same AI system that decides an account violated policy is also the one reviewing the appeal. There is no independent human check in between — for a business, that means the AI is judge, jury, and appeals court, with no route back if it gets it wrong.

The Security Hole Hackers Just Asked Their Way Through

It gets worse. Meta's High Touch Support system — an AI-assisted account recovery tool built specifically for high-value creator and business accounts — contained what security researchers classify as a ‘confused deputy’ vulnerability. According to reporting by 404 Media, hackers found they could simply ask the AI system to hand over access to high-profile Instagram accounts, and it worked.

A security incident report tracking the breach put the number of compromised Instagram accounts at approximately 20,225, hit between April 17 and May 31, 2026, before the flaw was caught. This wasn't a sophisticated technical breach — it was an AI system built to protect valuable business accounts, apparently unable to distinguish a legitimate recovery request from an obvious social-engineering attempt.

The Ad Tools Aren't Faring Much Better

Meta's AI-powered advertising tools have produced their own catalogue of basic errors, according to interviews MediaPost conducted with eight advertisers and agency executives. Outdoor retailer REI was auto-enrolled into an AI ad feature that generated what the company called an ‘inaccurate and inappropriate’ image — a bicycle with two sets of handlebars.

It wasn't an isolated glitch, per MediaPost's reporting. Karissa Tuccio, executive director of social and influencer at Mediassociates, told the outlet that 15 of her clients hit similar issues on a regular basis. Rok Hladnik, CEO of Flat Circle — an agency managing roughly $200 million a year in Meta ad spend — said his team now treats manually double-checking every AI-generated output as standard procedure, not an exception.

Meta's own response to the complaints, as relayed by MediaPost, was telling: the company said AI can make mistakes, and that reviewing its output is the advertiser's responsibility. That is a reasonable disclaimer for a creative suggestion tool. It is a much less reassuring one for a system about to handle live customer conversations and transactions unsupervised.

Separately, industry watchdog reporting has noted Meta faces scrutiny over its AI benchmarking practices, denying allegations that it rigged Llama 4 benchmark results — part of a broader pattern in which the industry's headline performance claims and real-world reliability have increasingly diverged.

The Contradiction At The Centre Of Meta's AI Push

None of this means Meta's Business Agent will fail. Per Meta's own rollout announcement, pilot programmes across India, Mexico, and Brazil over nearly two years produced an installed base of over a million businesses before the global launch, and the agent's task list — answering questions, booking appointments, qualifying leads — is narrower and more scriptable than open-ended content moderation or ad-image generation.

But the pattern across moderation, account security, and advertising — as documented separately by the Times, 404 Media, and MediaPost — is the same: the AI defaults to confident action over caution, with weak safeguards against the obvious failure case, and the burden of catching the mistake falls on the business owner after the fact. A business owner is being asked to trust that same underlying reasoning to greet customers, quote prices, and close sales — on the same platform whose AI has spent 2026 misjudging fraud, misjudging access requests, and misjudging what a bicycle looks like.