Merkel's party on track to win regional elections in North Germany

In a boost to former German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party, the Christian Democrats (CDU) have taken big lead in regional election in north German state of Schelswig Holstein on Sunday. Merkel's party was ousted in federal elections last year.

One survey published by ZDF Politbarometer on Thursday put support for the CDU at 38% in Schleswig-Holstein, widening the gap with the Social Democrats (SPD) and the environmentalist Greens, which both stood at 18%.

Analysts say that CDU's strong lead in Schleswig-Holstein is due to popularity of state premier Daniel Guenther

Another term for 48-year-old Guenther, who polls show is the most popular state premier in Germany, could strengthen the role of moderates within the CDU, in a counterpoint to their more right-wing leader Friedrich Merz, CDU sources told Reuters.

After casting his vote in a polling station in Eckernfoerde, a relaxed-looking Guenther told TV reporters he hoped the sunny weather on voting day would bring a high turnout.

More significant will be elections next week in Germany's most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), where the SPD and CDU are running neck and neck.

A loss by the conservatives in NRW, after losing in March in the tiny western state of Saarland, would be a significant blow to the party.

